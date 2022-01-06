The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What’s Up With Ron DeSantis’ Breathlessness?

Unless DeSantis has some major passion for semiconductor manufacturing, he seems extraordinarily choked up during these comments, especially from :49 -:53, where he pauses, seemingly to catch his breath.

Now it could be that DeSantis was upset about something, like having to go back to work after ducking his job for two weeks during a COVID explosion in Florida. It’s probably not his wife’s battle with breast cancer, though. While shirking his day job, DeSantis and wife Casey, each maskless, showed up at a packed New Year’s Eve concert put on by a group that opposes COVID mitigation as anti-Christian. This, as Casey is reportedly getting immune-compromising cancer treatments.

I’m no medical expert and I won’t play one on a blog. Nor do I wish ill health on anyone, not even a guy seems to be begging for it. But I’ll be glad to hope that up-for-reelection DeSantis just got some terrible news about his poll numbers.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/what-s-ron-desantis-breathlessness

