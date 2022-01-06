The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lindsey Goes Crazy, Invokes Taliban Over Biden's Speech

Sen. Lindsey Graham disliked President Biden's historic speech today, calling it "brazen politicization." Really.

And then in an "only Lindsey Graham could" bizarre fashion, he invoked the Taliban to try and smear Biden.

WTF does that even mean?

President Biden carefully described what happened on that fateful day a year ago, so how can he "brazenly politicize" that day when Trump and his supporters tried to overthrow the US government?

Does Graham support the US Constitution?

Mentioning the Taliban in the same breath is just mental.

Graham soiled his reputation (after being mentored by the late John McCain) when he became a subservient tool for the twice-impeached and seditious former president.

But that seemed to have ended for him on January 6, 2021.

