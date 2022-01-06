Lindsey Goes Crazy, Invokes Taliban Over Biden's Speech

Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022

Sen. Lindsey Graham disliked President Biden's historic speech today, calling it "brazen politicization." Really.

And then in an "only Lindsey Graham could" bizarre fashion, he invoked the Taliban to try and smear Biden.

What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden.

I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2022

WTF does that even mean?

President Biden carefully described what happened on that fateful day a year ago, so how can he "brazenly politicize" that day when Trump and his supporters tried to overthrow the US government?

Does Graham support the US Constitution?

Mentioning the Taliban in the same breath is just mental.

Graham soiled his reputation (after being mentored by the late John McCain) when he became a subservient tool for the twice-impeached and seditious former president.

But that seemed to have ended for him on January 6, 2021.

