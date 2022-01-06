The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Yet Another Militia Group Emerges As Possible Element In Insurrection

We’ve known from early on in the investigation into the events of Jan. 6 that two “Patriot” movement paramilitary groups, the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, played major roles in the attack on the Capitol that day, particularly in conspiring to besiege the building on multiple fronts. Now it appears that a lesser-known and more recently organized “militia” group, their ranks similarly filled with law enforcement and military veterans, may have played a significant role as well.

The 1st Amendment Praetorian (1AP), as the militia calls itself, first drew attention last summer by providing “security” for various far-right pro-Trump events. Now its role in the Capitol siege has come under the scrutiny of the House Jan. 6 committee, which has subpoenaed the organization’s leaders to answer questions about its participation in those events.

