Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 18:28 Hits: 1

A year after the January 6 Capitol riot, former President Donald Trump continues to insist that the 2020 vote was rigged. In recent months, the former president has pushed Republicans in state legislatures to change election laws. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from Washington.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/a-year-after-january-6-trump-still-pushes-election-fraud-claims/6384023.html