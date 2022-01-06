Remorse, Indignation From Those Sentenced in Capitol Attack

Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022

More than 725 people have been arrested since last year’s January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was aimed at overturning Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. One year later, some of the rioters who have been sentenced for a variety of crimes are speaking out about that day and their actions. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti has our story. Camera: Mike Burke. Contributors: Lynn Davis, Bojan Klima.

