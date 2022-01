Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 19:05 Hits: 1

Congressional lawmakers have begun discussions on potentially issuing another round of COVID-19 stimulus payments for businesses.Sources told The Washington Post, which was the first to report on the talks, that the discussions — led...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/588393-us-lawmakers-weigh-new-covid-19-stimulus-funding-report