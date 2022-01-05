The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

4th Resident Of The Villages Arrested For Voter Fraud

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

4th Resident Of The Villages Arrested For Voter Fraud

Yet another Trump voter caught voting twice. Three other residents of The Villages, the sprawling retirement community, have already been charged and there will likely be more. Oddly enough, all registered republicans who voted for Donald J. Trump. Twice.

Source: Click Orlando

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A fourth resident of The Villages has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into voter fraud.

Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, was booked into the Sumter County jail Tuesday night on a charge of casting more than one ballot in an election, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Barnes was later released from custody on a $2,000 bond, records show.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/4th-resident-villages-arrested-voter-fraud

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version