'Do You Realize You Are Describing A Coup?' Peter Navarro Confesses On MSNBC

Trump's former economic adviser Peter Navarro made an appearance on The Beat on Tuesday night to justify his part in the attempted coup, the insurrection, the 2020 election and a bunch of other things with host Ari Melber. Melber used his legal chops to ask Navarro directly to explain "the plan"...and that is what Navarro did. Because there is nothing that egotistical Trump acolytes like more than an audience, even if the audience is there just to hear them admit to a criminal plot to overthrow democracy, while name dropping (cough cough Ted Cruz and Paul Gosar) on live tv.

Confession time!

MELBER: I’m asking you -- the question is what was the plan itself, and who was in on it? read more

