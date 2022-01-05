Jen Psaki Smacks Down Reporter’s Gotcha About Biden’s ‘Control’ Of COVID

Articles

O’Keefe gave Republicans a gift with his “question.” More than a month ago, The New York Times noted that while Republicans have worked like the devil(s) to keep their tribe from helping to stop the spread – i.e. wearing masks and getting vaccinated, they are now blaming Biden for the rise in cases. O’Keefe could have asked Press Secretary Jenn Psaki how to deal with a party that is willing to let Americans get sick and die for the sake of their political power. But no.

O’KEEFE: Cases are rising across the country, tests are hard to come by in many places or there’s long lines for them. Schools are closing again or having to go virtual and that’s not just because of the weather but because of the pandemic. There is a sense among many that the country has lost control of the virus. Would the White House agree with that?

Psaki was more than ready for the question:

PSAKI: We would not. And here’s why: We’re in a very different place than we were a year ago, Ed. Two hundred million people are vaccinated. Those are people who are protected — seriously protected from illness and death from the virus. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/jenn-psaki-smacks-down-reporter-s-gotcha