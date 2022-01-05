Dana Perino Blames Liberals For I-95 Traffic Mess. Guess Why?

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022

The Five is less than the sum of its parts, and today proved the point when Dana Perino opened her piehole.

"I want to point out one thing that I do not believe has been said yet," Perino said.

"I talked to a state legislator there in Virginia, and he pointed out to me that in the last several years, many on the left made the decision that local sheriffs should not be allowed to have military grade equipment."

But if they had it, it "would have come in handy today."

Twitter set her straight.

Why didn't she just go down there and push the vehicles. — tellthetruth (@9_tellthetruth) January 5, 2022

In fairness to her, technically no one has yet tried clearing snow and traffic with an FGM-148 Javelin. — Panda Bernstein (@J4Years) January 4, 2022 read more

