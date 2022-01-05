Real-Life 'Lassie' Story: Good Dog Leads Police To Crash Site

Articles

A good dog named Tinsley earned some treats Monday night after leading police to her owner, who was injured after a vehicle crash and in danger of hypothermia. Via CNN:

Tinsley caught the attention of New Hampshire State Police when they responded to a call about a loose dog on the Veteran's Memorial Bridge, which spans the New Hampshire-Vermont border on I-89. Trooper Tom Sandberg and officers from the Lebanon Police Department located a large dog looking skittish and scared, said NHSP Lt. Dan Baldassarre. "They were trying to get the dog off of the highway to keep it safe," he said. Sandberg and the officers tried to get close to the dog but she would run and then stop and look at them, trying to get their attention.

Police were astounded that the dog led them to an accident scene, where her owner and his passenger were thrown from his truck.

"She's my guardian angel," her owner, Cam Laundry, told CNN affiliate WPTZ. "It's a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did."

