Wait, What? Trump Bashes Hannity Over Jan 6 Texts

Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022

On Tuesday, we learned the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection on January 6 are requesting Hannity's "assistance."

We also learned there are MORE text messages from Hannity to then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the assault on the US Capitol.

“Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?"

Hannity also showed in these texts, intimate knowledge of the goings-on with the Justice Department and White House Counsel, and the fact that mass-resignations were threatened if some of the coup proposals were undertaken. That knowledge to a "journalist" would have been a scoop, but Hannity didn't cover it on his "talk show."

Hannity had the scoop of the century - had he been a journalist exercising 1A freedom of the press rights he would have reported that all of the WH Counsel's office was ready to resign. Instead he knew of a crime and covered it up. That doesn't sound like protected speech to me. — Edward Nielson (@suprddy) January 5, 2022 read more

