Wait, What? Trump Bashes Hannity Over Jan 6 Texts

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
On Tuesday, we learned the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection on January 6 are requesting Hannity's "assistance."
We also learned there are MORE text messages from Hannity to then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the assault on the US Capitol.
“Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?"
Hannity also showed in these texts, intimate knowledge of the goings-on with the Justice Department and White House Counsel, and the fact that mass-resignations were threatened if some of the coup proposals were undertaken. That knowledge to a "journalist" would have been a scoop, but Hannity didn't cover it on his "talk show."
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/trump-bashes-hannity-over-jan-6-messages