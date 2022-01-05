The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Wait, What? Trump Bashes Hannity Over Jan 6 Texts

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Wait, What? Trump Bashes Hannity Over Jan 6 Texts

On Tuesday, we learned the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection on January 6 are requesting Hannity's "assistance."

We also learned there are MORE text messages from Hannity to then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the assault on the US Capitol.

“Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?"

Hannity also showed in these texts, intimate knowledge of the goings-on with the Justice Department and White House Counsel, and the fact that mass-resignations were threatened if some of the coup proposals were undertaken. That knowledge to a "journalist" would have been a scoop, but Hannity didn't cover it on his "talk show."

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/trump-bashes-hannity-over-jan-6-messages

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version