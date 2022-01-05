Ron Johnson: I'm Anti-Vaccine Because God Didn't Create Them

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022

Senator Ron Johnson has added a new twist to his anti-vaxxer rhetoric. Now he's dismissing the benefits of the COVID vaccines because God didn't make them:

"Why would we just automatically assume that our natural immunity is going to be awful?" he ranted. "You would think the default position would be, if you've already had it, you ought to be pretty well protected. Why do we assume that the body's natural immune system isn't the marvel that it really is?" "Why do we think that we can create something better than God in terms of combatting disease?" the senator added. "There are certain things we have to do, but we have just made so many assumptions, and it's all pointed toward everybody getting a vaccine."

What RoJo forgets to mention that in order to have "natural immunity," you first have to get exposed to and come down with COVID. Then you have to hope like hell that you survive it. The 828,000 Americans who weren't so lucky and succumbed to the virus were not available for comment. Neither were all the people that succumbed to polio, measles or a slew of other diseases.

