Capitol Rioter Whines: 'I'm Being Treated Like Jews In Nazi Germany'

In an interview recorded before she turned herself into prison, capitol rioter Jenna Ryan gave this take on her current plight.

It just never stops with this one, does it?

One would think that a 60-day sentence might be a wake-up call for her, but it won't be. She seems completely oblivious to what she did and therefore is like a walking advert for others to do the same thing. And NBC News seems to be only too happy to give her air time, with at least three appearances so far since her arrest.

Source: NBC News

Ryan, 51, reported to prison Dec. 21. In an interview with NBC News five days earlier, she expressed regret for entering the Capitol but still portrayed herself as a victim. She went so far as to assert that the backlash she has received is akin to the experience of “the Jews in Germany.”

“They’re making fun of my skin color. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie,’” she said.

“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am," she added. "They see me as a one-dimensional caricature. They don’t see me as a human.”

"And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did that to the Jews in Germany. Those were scapegoats. And I believe that people who are Caucasian are being turned into evil in front of the media.”

