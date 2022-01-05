Rand Paul Never Runs Out Of Covid Conspiracies

Articles

Rand Paul is a United States Senator from Kentucky. It's important to remember that. The state elected him to serve and represent them in the Senate and THIS is how he spends his time.

On Wednesday he ran to Fox News to promote a conspiracy that claims everybody's been vaccinated in the US and most people that are in hospitals have had the shot.

This is as big a lie as you'll see on television discussing COVID.

On Fox and Friends this morning Senator Paul and the panel were discussing the Omicron variant and as usual, the Senator from Kentucky exaggerated and took aim at his favorite target.

Paul said, "We need to get rid of the hysteria, but the people promoting the hysteria work for the government. This is Dr. Fauci's fault, largely because he still talking about mandates...blaming the unvaccinated."

Then Rand Paul lied even more since he's on Fox News, the anti-vax, anti-CDC network.

"In fact the majority of people in the hospital are vaccinated because almost everybody's been vaccinated," Paul said.

Motherf**ker.

Larry Hogan, Governor of Maryland said this on CNN, Sunday, "But we have overflowing hospitals. And so that 8 percent of the population who has not been vaccinated is responsible for 75 percent of all the people that are filling up our COVID beds in the hospital.”

