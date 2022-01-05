Highest Number Of Americans Ever Support 'Violence Over Voting'

Articles

[Above, on Monday night Rep. Eric Swalwell noted, "We’re up against a party that prefers violence over voting." - eds.]

As the country approaches the anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, a stunning 34% of Americans say using violence against the government is sometimes justified.

The new polling from The Washington Post-University of Maryland marks a significant increase in the sentiment compared to similar polling by major outlets over the last couple decades. In 2011, just 16% of respondents expressed a similar sentiment, and in 2015, 23% of adults said violent action against the government is sometimes justified, according to polls conducted by CBS News and TheNew York Times.

