How Healthy Is U.S. Democracy One Year After Jan. 6?

Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, it seemed like Republican leaders might be ready to break ties with then-President Trump once and for all. But a year later, Trump still appears to be the de facto leader of the party. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why the country responded to the attack the way it did and how healthy America’s democracy is today.

