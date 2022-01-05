The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Cancels Florida Press Conference Scheduled for January 6 

Trump Cancels Florida Press Conference Scheduled for January 6  Former President Donald Trump has canceled the press conference he planned to hold in Florida on Thursday, the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.  Trump said in a statement Tuesday evening that he would instead discuss his grievances at a rally he had planned for Arizona later this month.  Trump had been expected to use the press conference to repeat his false statements about the 2020 election and rail against the congressional committee investigating the events of January 6, when a mob of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol to halt the peaceful transfer of power.  Trump continues to insist the election was "stolen" and the "real" insurrection was on November 3, 2020, the day Democrat Joe Biden won a 306-232 Electoral College victory. Federal and state election officials and Trump's own attorney general have said repeatedly the election was fair.  The event would have been Trump's second press conference since leaving office.   

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/trump-cancels-florida-press-conference-scheduled-for-january-6-/6383254.html

