Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 00:48 Hits: 3

In its request to speak with Hannity, the panel disclosed newly revealed texts he allegedly sent, including one on Jan. 5 that said: "[I'm] very worried about the next 48 hours."

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/04/1070408567/house-jan-6-committee-seeks-to-question-fox-news-sean-hannity-about-capitol-riot