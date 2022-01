Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 12:07 Hits: 2

In a new memoir, the Democratic congressman recounts a year of loss and grief after the death of son Tommy — and a motivation to right the wrongs that occurred on Jan. 6.

(Image credit: Harper)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/04/1069793647/rep-jamie-raskin-searches-for-answers-in-unthinkable-journey-of-trauma-and-grief