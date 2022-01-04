The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Now-Dead GOPer: 'Nothing' More Important Than Our Freedoms

Huntington Beach resident Kelly Ernby, 46, who was planning her second run for California State Assembly, was a deputy district attorney in Orange County who died a week after becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. Via the L.A. Times:

During the pandemic, Ernby remained an ardent and vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

As recently as Dec. 4, she spoke against them during a rally held outside Irvine City Hall. Organized by the UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton chapters of Turning Point USA, the rally drew dozens in attendance, according to the Daily Titan, a CSUF student newspaper.

There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,” Ernby said.

Kelly is now free of vaccine mandates and will have an eternity to ponder her choices. Yay, freedom!!

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/now-dead-goper-nothing-more-important-our

