Morons Who Can't Afford Good Attorneys: Trump Kids 'Defy' Subpoenas

Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022

New York attorney general Letitia James is no stranger to pressing the Trump family’s buttons. For a couple of years now, her office has been investigating some of the Trump family’s dubious real estate “deals.” Donald Trump’s inherited wealth is suspected to have been mostly squandered by The Donald himself, and he is believed to have subsequently involved himself in the bouillabaisse of corruption and shadiness of our unregulated economic system. This system of failing upward for the born rich extends to the wildly unimpressive Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. As a result, the Trump children have found themselves being forced to fight against, and end up giving, depositions to the various investigators from myriad jurisdictions.

