The Republican Party's Great Comeback

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 17:00 Hits: 5

Nobody could have foreseen that the Republican Party's image would recover in the year after January 6...

There is no lasting stain on the Republican brand, and though most voters continue to blame Trump for the events as a congressional probe moves through his orbit and homes in on him, they do not appear ready to punish Republicans for the attack on American democracy.

The GOP’s recovering brand

Between August 2020 and immediately after Trump’s supporters raided the Capitol, the share of voters who said the GOP was headed in the “right direction” fell from 32 percent to 24 percent, driven largely by Republicans and independents. But now, sentiment about the Republican Party’s trajectory is slightly better than it was before Jan. 6....

read more