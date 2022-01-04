Fox News Says Go Back To Work, While Broadcasting Remotely

Articles

Fox News has mandated all their anchors and guests to get vaccinated.

Many of their shows are using Zoom and other Internet viewing apps to host their live shows.

So it's the height of hypocrisy when Fox and Friends attacks teachers and demands Americans to leave their homes go to work and school despite the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade tried to claim 'Fox News loves teachers' but just hates unions. Sure thing.

Kilmeade, safely tucked away in a remote location, said, "This should be a mantra from here on in. Let's not get caught up in the daily nuances of what doctors say is in what's out."

The daily nuances like the Delta variant? Like Omicron? Like rising hospitalizations, infections, and deaths?

He continued, "It’s called live with it. Go to work. Live with it. Get on a train, get on a bus, get on a plane, how do we live with it? We can no longer hide from it.”

WTF does he think we've all been doing? We are living with it. Most of us are trying to protect the health and safety of the country, Brian. Not you or your cohorts, though. Ratings are king even if those opinions and misguided views are killing people.

"In the real world there are parents that have to deal with remote learning until they can get control of their kids' education," Kilmeade said.

Fox then played a video from a Chicago teachers union in Chicago that disagreed. Fox News uses a single instance to represent every teacher in the country.

