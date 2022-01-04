DeSantis Has Peaceful Citizen Arrested And 'Detained' For No Reason

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 18:25 Hits: 5

A peaceful elderly Black man was hauled out in handcuffs before Gov. DeSantis held his first public press conference in three weeks. There was no reason other than he may not have been a DeSantis sycophant.

DeSantis showed what he's capable of doing as he builds his private secret police force to enforce his actions.

Here is what Ben Frazier did to get arrested. He mistakenly believed that citizens in FL had 1st Amendment rights. Only cheering fans of Desantis are allowed to attend his events in public buildings. pic.twitter.com/R3n2N4s7S2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 4, 2022

Ben Frazier told a DeSantis staffer that this is a public building and he and some friends don't plan to move.

That staffer then tried to usher him out before the press conference but he resisted.

"Why should I leave?" he asked. "You're having a private press conference with a public official on public property."

DeSantis will not allow anyone who isn't a True Believer attend his press conferences.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/desantis-has-peaceful-citizen-arrested