DeSantis Has Peaceful Citizen Arrested And 'Detained' For No Reason

A peaceful elderly Black man was hauled out in handcuffs before Gov. DeSantis held his first public press conference in three weeks. There was no reason other than he may not have been a DeSantis sycophant.
DeSantis showed what he's capable of doing as he builds his private secret police force to enforce his actions.
Ben Frazier told a DeSantis staffer that this is a public building and he and some friends don't plan to move.
That staffer then tried to usher him out before the press conference but he resisted.
"Why should I leave?" he asked. "You're having a private press conference with a public official on public property."
DeSantis will not allow anyone who isn't a True Believer attend his press conferences.
