Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes Found GUILTY On 4 Counts

Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022

Former Theranos CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, has been found guilty of 4 of the 11 charges related to defrauding investors and patients. She faces up to 20 years in prison, although as a first time offender she will likely see significantly less than that. The trial lasted an incredible four months and saw testimony from a staggering number of people.

Prosecutors alleged that Holmes manipulated numerous people into investing hundreds of millions of dollars into her company based on false claims that she had created a machine and technology that could greatly alter how diseases and illnesses were diagnosed through a mere finger stick of blood.

Sadly, it was a lie.

Holmes was found guilty of defrauding the investors, but she was not found guilty of committing fraud against the PATIENTS who received faulty results after using her blood and lab tests.

Here is a breakdown of the charges and the verdict on each one:

