Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 10:01 Hits: 1

From control of Congress and the strength of the Biden presidency to potential Jan. 6 committee revelations and the future of abortion rights, there's a lot at stake in 2022.

(Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/03/1069157693/2022-politics-biden-democrats-election-capitol-riot-abortion-supreme-court