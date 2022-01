Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 10:09 Hits: 1

The omicron variant hasn't slowed in the U.S. A poll shows Americans are deeply pessimistic about the future of democracy. The Capitol Police chief is to testify before a Senate panel this week.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/03/1069837652/morning-news-brief