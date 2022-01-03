We Found Ron DeSantis! He's Trying To Kill His Wife With COVID!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 13:16 Hits: 4

Floridians have been wondering where the hell their governor is amid one of the most explosive COVID surges yet, where Florida is surpassing all other states with new cases by at least twofold.

COVID cases in Florida up 1051%, more than any other state. Hey Ron DeSantis, how are those bans on vaccine and mask mandates working out for you? pic.twitter.com/bxI3ahCLAL — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 28, 2021

Fox "News" tried to spin the tale that he was playing the doting, dutiful husband, accompanying his wife Casey to her treatments for breast cancer.

People weren't buying that as an excuse back then.

They are lying. Breast cancer treatment, if chemo, is once every 3 weeks. If radiation, it’s daily for the prescribed number of treatments; they take 10 minutes.

There are no 2 week long treatments which warrant his absence. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/ron-desantis-miami-covid-sean-feucth