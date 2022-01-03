The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

We Found Ron DeSantis! He's Trying To Kill His Wife With COVID!

Floridians have been wondering where the hell their governor is amid one of the most explosive COVID surges yet, where Florida is surpassing all other states with new cases by at least twofold.

Fox "News" tried to spin the tale that he was playing the doting, dutiful husband, accompanying his wife Casey to her treatments for breast cancer.

People weren't buying that as an excuse back then.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/ron-desantis-miami-covid-sean-feucth

