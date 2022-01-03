Jan. 6th Chair: 'No Reluctance' To Subpoena Congress Members

Articles

Published on Monday, 03 January 2022

On Meet The Press yesterday, Chuck Todd asked Rep. Bennie Thompson if the Jan. 6th committee has seen any evidence that members of Congress assisted the insurrectionist rioters.

"Yes. We have a lot of information about communication with individuals who who came," he said.

"Now, 'assisted' means a different thing. Some took pictures with people who came to Stop the Steal Rally. Some, you know, allowed them to come and associate in their offices and other things during that that whole rally week. So, there is some participation. We don't have any real knowledge that I'm aware of, of people giving tours. We heard a lot of that. But we're still reviewing a lot of the film that the House administration and others have provided the committee."

"Have you had any members of Congress who were part of this who have already voluntarily helped you without you having to send a letter?" Todd asked.

"Well, we've had a number of members of Congress to give us information on what they heard that, that might have gone on. We've heard directly from members referring us to other individuals. But we heard from those early on. Now, we are trying to get to those individuals that we have basically identified that they’ve participated," he replied.

