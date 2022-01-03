Insurance Executive Sheds Light On That Worker Shortage

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 14:12 Hits: 4

Wondering why we might be having trouble filling jobs? The head of an Indianapolis-based insurance company says the death rate is up a stunning 40% from pre-pandemic levels among working-age people. Hmm. Think there's a connection? Via the Center Square:

“We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica,” the company’s CEO Scott Davison said during an online news conference this week. “The data is consistent across every player in that business.”

[...] Davison said the increase in deaths represents “huge, huge numbers,” and that’s it’s not elderly people who are dying, but “primarily working-age people 18 to 64” who are the employees of companies that have group life insurance plans through OneAmerica.

“And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic,” he said.