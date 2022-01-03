Fox News Compares AOC's Sex Appeal... To Ted Cruz

Articles

Fox and Friends went bonkers this morning with attacks on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for attending a Miami party over the weekend that resulted in her being compared to... no, really, ...Ted Cruz.

Brian Kilmeade introduced the segment by saying that AOC was following the law and having a good time and going out "without a mask."

Here's a clue, Brian. If you've been vaccinated and had a booster, you don't need to wear a mask outdoors.

I love the fact that AOC trolled all of Fox News by saying they are frustrated because they want to date her.

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet.

Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

This tweet by AOC left C-list shill Rachel Campos-Duffy with nothing to lob but personal attacks. Rachel said the NY Congresswoman is "sick and in need of mental health."

Project much, Rachel?

"I'm very disturbed that this woman continues to sexualize everything...because she can't handle any kind of criticism," Duffy said.

