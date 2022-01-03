The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Colossal Whiner Kevin McCarthy: Dems 'Dividing Country' Over J6

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Colossal Whiner Kevin McCarthy: Dems 'Dividing Country' Over J6

Get a load of this guy. Again.

Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to his House Republicans blaming Democrats for "dividing the country" over last year's violent insurrection against the Capitol Building and those working in it.

Really, Kevin?

...this week will mark one year from the riots at the Capitol. As we have said from the start, the actions of that day were lawless and as wrong as wrong can be. Our Capitol should never be compromised and those who broke the law deserve to face legal repercussions and full accountability.

Unfortunately, one year later, the majority party seems no closer to answering the central question of how the Capitol was left so unprepared and what must be done to ensure it never happens again. Instead, they are using it as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country.

The Capitol was "left unprepared" because YOUR so-called president liked it that way, Kevin.

And the whole "partisan political weapon"? I'm old enough to remember that old excuse. Back when David Vitter was caught using the services of the DC Madam. "My enemies will use this against me." Yeah, you're a john hiring prostitutes!

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/colossal-whiner-kevin-mccarthy-dems

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version