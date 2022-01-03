Colossal Whiner Kevin McCarthy: Dems 'Dividing Country' Over J6

Articles

Get a load of this guy. Again.

Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to his House Republicans blaming Democrats for "dividing the country" over last year's violent insurrection against the Capitol Building and those working in it.

Really, Kevin?

...this week will mark one year from the riots at the Capitol. As we have said from the start, the actions of that day were lawless and as wrong as wrong can be. Our Capitol should never be compromised and those who broke the law deserve to face legal repercussions and full accountability. Unfortunately, one year later, the majority party seems no closer to answering the central question of how the Capitol was left so unprepared and what must be done to ensure it never happens again. Instead, they are using it as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country.

The Capitol was "left unprepared" because YOUR so-called president liked it that way, Kevin.

And the whole "partisan political weapon"? I'm old enough to remember that old excuse. Back when David Vitter was caught using the services of the DC Madam. "My enemies will use this against me." Yeah, you're a john hiring prostitutes!

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/colossal-whiner-kevin-mccarthy-dems