Florida Surgeon General Claims Covid Testing Bad For Mental Health

Published on Monday, 03 January 2022

Florida continues with its bizarre and deadly non-response to COVID by having their leading health official claim that testing for Covid is dangerous to the mental health of Floridians.

In a presser, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo continues to demonstrate his unfitness for office.

Ladapo said, "We are going to be working to unwind the sort of testing psychology that our federal leadership has managed to, unfortunately, get most of the country in over the last two years."

Testing for COVID is now considered a cause of mental distress by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and his appointees? Good to know.

"We need to unwind this testing sort of our, sort of planning on living one's life around testing without we are going to be stuck in the same cycle so it's really time for people to be living. To make the decisions they want regarding vaccinations..." he said.

The leadership in Florida doesn't want you to know if you have Covid; walking around maskless and infecting people because the real illness is that you want to get a test and know if you have the virus.

These people are downright murderers.

As Michael Hiltzik tweets:

