Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 02 January 2022 20:47 Hits: 8

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS), both of whom chair the Jan. 6 committee, on Sunday said that the panel has heard testimony that offers insight into the communications to former President Trump on the day his supporters breached the Capitol.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/cheney-january-6-committee-testimony-trump-ivanka-mccarthy?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cheney-january-6-committee-testimony-trump-ivanka-mccarthy