Christmas Has Really Gone To The Dogs

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
I know, I know, Christmas was so last year! But I don't care. The sheer ecstasy and joy of these puppers who get released into a room of toys so that they too can have a Christmas is just so wholesome that I think you'll soon forget about how long ago Christmas was. Heck, if you're anything like me, you'll be wagging your own tail and giving your furbabies hugs. Special thanks to Dogs Trust Ireland, Ireland's largest dog welfare charity, for putting this together for these babies!
Tomorrow, we'll return you to our regular programming.
Open thread below....
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/christmas-has-really-gone-dogs