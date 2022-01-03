The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Christmas Has Really Gone To The Dogs

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Christmas Has Really Gone To The Dogs

I know, I know, Christmas was so last year! But I don't care. The sheer ecstasy and joy of these puppers who get released into a room of toys so that they too can have a Christmas is just so wholesome that I think you'll soon forget about how long ago Christmas was. Heck, if you're anything like me, you'll be wagging your own tail and giving your furbabies hugs. Special thanks to Dogs Trust Ireland, Ireland's largest dog welfare charity, for putting this together for these babies!

Tomorrow, we'll return you to our regular programming.

Open thread below....

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/christmas-has-really-gone-dogs

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version