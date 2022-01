Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 02 January 2022 10:00 Hits: 3

It's been a year since that pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. I was there when it happened, and I was also there months later when they tried to shift the blame.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/02/1068891351/january-6-insurrection-capitol-attack-trump-anniversary