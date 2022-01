Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 02 January 2022 13:01 Hits: 2

Eyder Peralta speaks with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as the 1-year anniversary approaches.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/02/1069739385/house-committee-member-describes-what-has-been-uncovered-a-year-after-jan-6