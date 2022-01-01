Crookie Of The Year: The Insurrectionists

Articles

No one is more deserving of our Crookie of the Year award than each and every person who participated in, planned, or stirred up the January 6th insurrection. From the former occupant of the White House to all the misguided people he lied to, they all own this one.

There was a violent insurrection on January 6, 2021 because the former occupant of the White House could not stand to admit he lost the election. And the reason he couldn't and wouldn't admit it is because to Republicans, a Democrat winning is never a legitimate win. They do not believe in democracy. They are autocrats. He went out to the Ellipse and he told all of his violent followers that they needed to march to the Capitol and fight for him.

So they did.

Now they are in jail (or heading there), and he's sipping Diet Coke at Mar-a-Lago, sending out fake tweets through his Twitter proxy and deluding himself into a 2024 run at the White House.

It was a terrifying day. Here are some highlights, so we never forget.

The moment when the Senate Chamber was nearly overrun:

As @SenatorLankford speaks:

"The Senate will stand in recess until the call of the chair."

"Protesters are in the building." pic.twitter.com/35KgJfVxHM read more

