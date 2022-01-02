The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Crookie Boss Of The Year: Lachlan Murdoch

Lachlan Murdoch knows exactly what he is paying for when he opens his wallet for Tucker Carlson, et al. As we noted in June, Murdoch gave his explicit sanction to Carlson’s “white replacement” demagoguery that came straight from the cesspools of white supremacy. The result: Carlson saw the green light, barreled ahead, and other Fox personalities and Republicans followed suit.

Ditto for Carlson’s false flag “documentary” about January 6th. Two Fox News conservatives were so disturbed by it they resigned in protest. According to NPR’s David Folkenflik, they were not the only ones. He reported, “Veteran figures on Fox's news side, including political anchors Baier and Chris Wallace, shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace. Those objections rose to Lachlan Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of the network's parent company, Fox Corp.”

In other words, Murdoch gave his thumbs up to that, too.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/crookie-boss-year-lachlan-murdoch

