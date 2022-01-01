Crookie Mensch Of The Year Award: Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin

Articles

Saturday, 01 January 2022

Not one week after Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin suffered the incalculable loss of his precious son to suicide, he endured witnessing his beloved Capitol attacked and breached by thousands of rabid traitors, egged on by, of all people, the nation's president. He'd returned to work barely before the official shiva period ended to do the work of certifying the election, only to see his workplace attacked by the Trump-crazed mob. To make matters worse, his youngest daughter and his son-in-law was in another part of the building having come to work with him that day. (Listen to him describe that in the video above.)

If one tragedy is not enough to break a person, the addition of the other certainly would be — at least for most people. Rep. Raskin, however, is most decidedly not "most people."

He accepted appointment to the committee in charge of impeaching Trump, and as an impeachment manager delivered some of the most memorable, soul-stirring, and legally incisive oratory voiced in either chamber. The video below was Raskin in January 2021, explaining in a very moving conversation with Jake Tapper how he was managing to cope.

