January 1 Bowl Games Open Thread

Fingers crossed that Covid doesn't interfere with game days.
Here are the games, times (all Eastern Time Zone), networks, and teams:
Outback Bowl, Tampa, FL Noon (ESPN2). Penn State (7-5) vs. Arkansas (8-4)
Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, AZ 1 p.m. (ESPN). Notre Dame (11-1) vs. Oklahoma State (11-2)
Citrus Bowl, Orlando, FL 1 p.m. (ABC). Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA 5 p.m. (ESPN). Ohio State (10-2) vs. Utah (10-3)
Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, LA 8:45 p.m. (ESPN). Ole Miss (10-2) vs. Baylor (11-2)
Which are you following, and who are you rooting for? It's GAME DAY! Open football thread below...
