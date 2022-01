Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

The inauguration of a new president, the long shadow of the Jan. 6 insurrection and the pandemic’s peaks and troughs made 2021 another tumultuous year.A handful of politicians exerted enormous influence over the year’s events. Here are those who...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/587201-the-9-politicians-who-had-the-most-impact-in-2021