2021 Crookie 'But You Forgot' Award: Mark Levin

Above: Mark Levin, January 4, 2021.

This is a fascinating video for explaining how Republicans pursued and extended The Big Lie. Mark Levin isn't stupid. He knows exactly what he's doing here -- focusing entirely on "process" and "outrage" and what does NOT "choose the President."

Mark Levin talks about the 2020 presidential election for several minutes and forgets to mention eighty-one million somewhat important components.

Biden voters.

Who "chose the president," Mark Levin? Biden voters chose the president. That's how elections work.

It's really a remarkable feat, to discuss election results without mentioning voters one time. But that, the erasure and de-legitimizing of Democratic voters, is the MO for Republican politics since 1994 Gingrich. Trump's Big Lie did not spring up out of the air -- there is a long Republican tradition of pretending Democratic voters don't exist, or if they do, their votes don't count.



Here's what Levin said in January of 2021. Transcript via Media Matters:

