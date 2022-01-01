Hot Mic Fool Crookie: Larry Kudlow

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 01 January 2022 02:00 Hits: 6

Larry Kudlow is always wrong, but sometimes he's wrong and caught cursing out the first female Vice President of the United States, which is particularly wrong. And the thing he was wrong about in February 2021 is the thing the right wingers are still wrong about.

Here is [VP Harris'] full quote: "There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out. In many ways, we're starting from scratch on something that's been raging for almost an entire year."

And she is right. The Trump administration made it clear they weren't going to coordinate the vaccine distribution or develop any national plan for getting the shots in the arms of those who need them. Instead, they left that to individual states. That was by design. If there was a plan, the only plan was to not help states actually get their people vaccinated, which is no plan at all.

But that didn't stop Kudlow from snarling, "Bullshit! Bullshit! BULLSHIT!" on a hot mic, giving him yet another opportunity (or opportunities) to be wrong.