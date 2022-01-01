The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Happy New Year!!!

As we leave 2021 behind and head in to 2022, my wish for you is a healthy, happy New Year. My wish for the country is to Make America Sane Again.

Thanks to you all for taking the time to read and participate here. We appreciate all of you!

I hate New Year's resolutions because I generally break them within minutes. But if you've got them or have suggestions for some, leave a note in the comments.

We'll be on a lighter schedule today so our staff can enjoy some time off too, but we'll be back tomorrow with all the news and opinion you can stand.

Be safe, be sane, mask up, take care.

- Karoli

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/happy-new-year

