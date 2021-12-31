The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

TRAGEDY: 580 Homes Destroyed So Far In Colorado Wildfire

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

TRAGEDY: 580 Homes Destroyed So Far In Colorado Wildfire

Via KDVR, an update on Colorado's tragic and most destructive wildfire to date:

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — In a matter of hours, the Marshall Fire burning south of Boulder destroyed more homes than any wildfire in Colorado state history.

High winds pushed the flames east, engulfing entire subdivisions and forcing tens of thousands of Coloradans to leave their homes.

According to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, more than 580 homes were burned as of Thursday evening. That count doesn’t include the homes that have burned in Louisville and other parts of Boulder County. It also doesn’t account for the businesses that have been impacted by the fire.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/tragedy-580-homes-destroyed-so-far

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version