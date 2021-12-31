How Did The NY Times Cover White, Male VP’s Before Kamala Harris?

. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here.
For anyone not convinced that the Beltway press is using a new double standard to cover Vice President Kamala Harris, and has subjected her to an unprecedented level of scrutiny, the proof is in the print.
Here are a sample of New York Times headlines from the daily’s coverage of white, male VPs, taken from their first year in office:
• “The Education of Dan Quayle”
• “Cheney Ever More Powerful As Crucial Link to Congress”
• “Speaking Freely, Biden Finds Influential Role”
• “Amid White House Tumult, Pence Offers Trump a Steady Hand”
And then there’s the Times’ recent Harris entry: “Kamala Harris’s Allies Express Concern: Is She an Afterthought?”
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/nyt-bias-misogynoir-kamala-harris
. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Center for International Policy
Center for Responsive Politics
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Center for Study of Responsive Law
Essential InformationEUobserver
Library of Congress - Historic American Newspapers
National Employment Law Project
National Iranian American Council
Public Accountability Initiative
Public Interest Research Groups
United States Institute of Peace
. Committee to Investigate Russia
. Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)
. Institute for the Study of War
. Israel Lobby and American Policy
. US Senate
. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs
. Food & Environment Reporting Network
. Food Day
. Fair Trade Certified - Coffee