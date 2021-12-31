How Did The NY Times Cover White, Male VP’s Before Kamala Harris?

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here.

For anyone not convinced that the Beltway press is using a new double standard to cover Vice President Kamala Harris, and has subjected her to an unprecedented level of scrutiny, the proof is in the print.

Here are a sample of New York Times headlines from the daily’s coverage of white, male VPs, taken from their first year in office:

• “The Education of Dan Quayle”

• “Cheney Ever More Powerful As Crucial Link to Congress”

• “Speaking Freely, Biden Finds Influential Role”

• “Amid White House Tumult, Pence Offers Trump a Steady Hand”

And then there’s the Times’ recent Harris entry: “Kamala Harris’s Allies Express Concern: Is She an Afterthought?”

