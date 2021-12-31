Ron DeSantis, MIA, Spokesperson Calls It 'Fake News' That He's On Vacation - Then Confirms It

Articles

Ron DeSantis, who seems to make a habit of disappearing whenever there's a surge in COVID in his state of Florida has been accused by many Florida Democrats of missing-in-action recently. His spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, at first denied that DeSantis was on vacation and then later confirmed it on Twitter.

Comic Blaire Erksine would probably do a better job as DeSantis' spokesperson.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been missing in action as Covid cases in the state have spiked to new heights, Florida Democratic officials charge. "Counties are overwhelmed w/ lines that stretch for miles," state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, tweeted Thursday. "It's every man/woman for themselves, because leadership is MIA," he added. DeSantis, a Republican and outspoken opponent of vaccine and mask mandates, last held a Covid press briefing on Dec. 17. Covid cases have reached new highs in Florida since then, including a record level of more than 58,000 new cases on Wednesday. DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. His press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tweeted Thursday that the governor has "a wife and 3 kids ages 1-5, and it’s not surprising if he wants to take a few days off at Christmas to spend time with his family, especially as his wife is battling cancer. I don’t criticize (President Joe) Biden for going to Rehoboth Beach all week, right?" read more

