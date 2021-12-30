Eric Swalwell Neutralizes Internet Threat Radicalized By Tucker Carlson

An anonymous Instagram user named @out4bling sent a very serious threat to Rep Swalwell on his Instagram account which read: "Traitor hopefully u get hung one day" and "Traitor u should be shot".

Swalwell posted it on his Instagram stories and sleuths went to work, but were only able to identify that the anonymous threatener lived in Canada (Vancouver area based on some previous internet activity using the same handle on gambling and sports sites) and that his first name was Jeremy.

Rep. Swalwell, a former prosecutor, went full ninja, responding to the threatener's messages in an engaging and charming way. Eventually, he got Jeremy to actually out himself and confirm he where he lives, his job, where he got his news from AND his actual last name. And then he posted the entire exchange on twitter!

A man DM’d I should be shot. For my family’s safety, I asked Twitter for help ID’ing him. When Twitter fell short (thanks for trying!) I asked the guy his name (stringing him a bit) & why he threatened me. Meet Jeremy Marshall who told me he was radicalized by Tucker Carlson. ???? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 30, 2021 read more

